Nominations open for BT, UOB Sustainability Impact Awards

NOMINATIONS are now open for the Sustainability Impact Awards, which recognise businesses and individuals in Singapore who strive to make an impact on the environment and society.

Jointly presented by The Business Times (BT) and UOB, the annual awards are in their second year. The Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore Business School is the knowledge partner for the awards.

Nominations for this year’s awards close on May 15. Those keen to participate can self-nominate or send in their nominations at: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/events-awards/sustainability-impact-awards/submit-now

BT’s role in the sustainability push involves “providing comprehensive and insightful coverage on environmental, social and governance issues, helping our readers and the business community to adopt greener practices and values”, said editor Chen Huifen.

“We are proud to partner UOB for the awards to showcase the achievements of these sustainability leaders who are at the forefront of this transformation, and inspire others to follow.”

Eric Lim, UOB’s chief sustainability officer, noted that the bank’s recent study on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed that three-quarters of Singapore businesses believe that sustainability is important.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

“We are pleased to continue working with The Business Times on the Sustainability Impact Awards to celebrate the contributions of businesses and individuals who have created positive environmental or social impact,” he said. “We hope to inspire more to do the same, so that both people and the planet can progress together in harmony.”

This year’s seven-member judging panel is led by Lee Chuan Seng, chairman of the National Environmental Agency. The other members are:

Chen Huifen, editor of BT Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School Tan Swee Yiow, president of Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore Geoffrey Yeo, assistant chief executive officer (Urban Solutions, Sustainability & Enterprise Finance) Enterprise Singapore Michael Tang, head of Listing Policy & Product Admission, Singapore Exchange Regulation Theresa Goh, managing founder of 360 Dynamics

Prof Loh said: “We look forward to celebrating individuals and organisations that have set new benchmarks in environmental stewardship, social well-being and ethical governance, thereby inspiring a new generation to continue this vital work.”

The awards have three main categories: large enterprises, SMEs and individuals.

Last year, the winners in the large enterprise category were Singtel, Capitaland Group, City Developments and Engie South East Asia. Those celebrated in the SME category were The Social Kitchen, Kaer, Mindset Care and Speco Singapore.

In the individual category, winners were Preston Wong, co-founder of treatsure – a startup that addresses food wastage; and Clarence Chua, founder of Sundowner Nature Experience Centre which offers nature-based workshops and activities such as rooftop farm experiences.