MoneyOwl rolls out low-cost investment portfolio service

It will not carry sales charge or receive trailer fees; portfolios will be invested in Dimensional Fund Advisors' funds.
Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

''Investments and retail fund management must return to their core roots of serving a person's retirement and overall financial goals,'' says MoneyOwl chief executive Chuin Ting Weber.
MONEYOWL, NTUC Enterprise's financial advisory subsidiary, is rolling out its investment portfolio service for retail investors, which will neither carry a sales charge nor receive any trailer fees.

Trailer fees are the portion of funds' annual management fees that are typically paid to a

