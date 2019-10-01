4 startups picked to pioneer BlueChilli’s healthtech accelerator in Singapore

THE first four early-stage startups to lead BlueChilli's healthtech accelerator programme for South-east Asia will tackle regional health issues ranging from mental health to chronic diseases and preventive care, Australian startup accelerator BlueChilli said in a press release on Tuesday.

Safe Space, Advanx Health, Xenomites and Reemedy were selected by the accelerator's team of experts, alongside a panel of veterans from the health and innovation industry in Singapore, including Enterprise Singapore's (ESG) Audrey Lok and Novartis' Miguel Rivera.

The startups were selected for the programme based on the founders' ambition and capabilities to advance ideas in improving health in South-east Asia, as well as the founder fit for the programme to make the most impact in realising their startups' potential.

"The impressive calibre of passionate and impact-driven founders invited to join our programme speaks to the great promise in the entrepreneurial talents of South-east Asia," said BlueChilli's programme director Seow Hui Hong.

Through the programme, developed in partnership with ESG, the 10 selected founders of these startups can access BlueChilli's venture studio to help them advance their products, rapidly scale their customer base, secure investments and expand their teams.

"Successful innovation in South-east Asia's nascent healthtech sector requires a rich and diverse ecosystem working together to unlock new, disruptive opportunities," said Ms Seow.

According to Galen Growth Asia, 2019 is set to be a strong year for healthtech funding activities in South-east Asia. The region has already closed 27 deals worth US$189 million in the first half of 2019, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year.

"South-east Asia is only just beginning to realise its potential for health innovation. We are excited to welcome the first startups from the region into the BlueChilli family and are committed to continue growing the programme and our investment in the region's potential," Ms Seow added.