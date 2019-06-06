Accelerating Asia launches startup accelerator for Asean sustainable city development

ACCELERATING Asia, a network of startup programmes and an early-stage venture capital fund, has partnered the Australia government to develop a Singapore-based startup accelerator programme targeting startups which solve problems related to sustainable development and improving city living.

The Asean Smart Cities Accelerator (ASCA), supported by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is looking for pre-seed or seed-stage startups that already have a viable user base and a relevant product or solution which is applicable to Asean countries.

The seven-month programme is split into two parts starting with weekly activities in Singapore over three months, followed by four months of remote support, a demo day and a one-week immersion trip.

Selected startups will have access to various workshops, a S$40,000 equity-free investment, an office space in Singapore's city centre during the programme, and benefits from the programme's partner companies such as Google Cloud and Hubspot.

Mentors, investors and a resident entrepreneur will also work with the startups throughout the programme.

Applications opened on June 4 and will close on Aug 4. Startups can apply to team@acceleratingasia.com.

"We are looking for next-generation solutions that can be scaled across growing urban populations that can improve livelihoods through new business, career and economic opportunities and more importantly improve access to safe and affordable housing, public spaces, infrastructure and transportation," said Craig Dixon, co-founder of Accelerating Asia.

Other key qualifiers include a measure on environmental impacts, resource management and general public accessibility, he added.