Adtech startup Pencil raises S$1.5m in Wavemaker-led seed round
Adtech startup Pencil raises S$1.5m in Wavemaker-led seed round
SINGAPORE-based adtech startup Pencil has raised S$1.5 million through a seed round led by early-stage venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners, together with SGInnovate and talent investor Entrepreneur First.
Also taking part in the round are NUS Associate Professor Kan Min-Yen and members of Xoogler Angels, an angel network of Google executives in South-east Asia.
Proceeds will be used to expand engineering and customer teams, grow proprietary datasets and extend patent-pending technology.
The funding came as Pencil launched its first enterprise product, Studio, which relies on artificial intelligence technology to help generate personalised advertising content at scale. The goal is to use machine learning and experimentation to create effectively targeted ad content without being overly invasive.
Pencil was founded in March 2018 by Will Hanschell, a former partner and management consultant at Iris Worldwide, and by Sumukh Avadhani, a deep learning and computer vision specialist who was previously a principal at Google.
The company's clients over the past year include Sephora SEA, POND'S and Mindshare.
Wavemaker managing partner Paul Santos said in a statement: "The number one pain point of marketing teams is increasing their returns on investment.
"Almost every solution in the market proposes doing so through greater targeting or better customer profiling. But these approaches are fundamentally limited by the amount of content, be it visuals or text, that one can humanly produce. Pencil takes a new and complementary approach, allowing teams to generate and distribute personalised content at scale using AI."
Next article
Human-centred AI that works with humans
THE way we think about artificial intelligence (AI) is changing. Traditionally, AI has tried to emulate and surpass human intelligence by mimicking how people think instead of augmenting the process using computer technology. While this approach has made huge gains - especially in the fields of image recognition and speech recognition where machines are now more effective than humans in many publicly available benchmarks, its ability to cope with unexpected scenarios in the real world has been limited. As the true value of AI lies in how it can increase productivity in the real world, this limitation might prevent the wide adaptation of AI systems if not well-addressed.