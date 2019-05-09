Adtech startup Pencil raises S$1.5m in Wavemaker-led seed round

SINGAPORE-based adtech startup Pencil has raised S$1.5 million through a seed round led by early-stage venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners, together with SGInnovate and talent investor Entrepreneur First.

Also taking part in the round are NUS Associate Professor Kan Min-Yen and members of Xoogler Angels, an angel network of Google executives in South-east Asia.

Proceeds will be used to expand engineering and customer teams, grow proprietary datasets and extend patent-pending technology.

The funding came as Pencil launched its first enterprise product, Studio, which relies on artificial intelligence technology to help generate personalised advertising content at scale. The goal is to use machine learning and experimentation to create effectively targeted ad content without being overly invasive.

Pencil was founded in March 2018 by Will Hanschell, a former partner and management consultant at Iris Worldwide, and by Sumukh Avadhani, a deep learning and computer vision specialist who was previously a principal at Google.

The company's clients over the past year include Sephora SEA, POND'S and Mindshare.

Wavemaker managing partner Paul Santos said in a statement: "The number one pain point of marketing teams is increasing their returns on investment.

"Almost every solution in the market proposes doing so through greater targeting or better customer profiling. But these approaches are fundamentally limited by the amount of content, be it visuals or text, that one can humanly produce. Pencil takes a new and complementary approach, allowing teams to generate and distribute personalised content at scale using AI."