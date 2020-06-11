BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Agile startups go 'zag' with combative approach when most go 'zig': Qualgro

Garage

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 1:20 PM
5 -min read
AB_heang chhor_110620.jpg, by audreybono
Heang Chhor, founder and managing partner of Qualgro.
PHOTO: QUALGRO
HEANG CHHOR
THE Covid-19 pandemic has massively impacted businesses around the world and startups have not been spared. Founders and their teams have had to make tough and swift decisions to keep the lights on. 

From observation, the savvier among them have found a sweet modus operandi in going "zag...

venture capital
startups
covid-19
