You are here

Home > Garage

Agri-tech startup CropIn raises 58 crores Indian rupees in Series B financing

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 9:49 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

AGRICULTURE tech startup CropIn Technology Solutions has raised 58 crores Indian rupees (S$11.09 million) in Series B financing from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund.

With this latest investment, Bengaluru-based CropIn has raised U$12 million in total from investors to date, including Singapore-based, early stage venture capital firm BEENEXT.

The Series B financing will be used to scale CropIn’s "SmartFarm" technology platform to boost its reach globally from three million acres (1.2 million hectares) across two million farmers, to over 10 million acres across seven million farmers.  With this capital injection, the company will further develop its machine-learning-based "SmartRisk" platform, it said in a press statement.

The company’s initial product, SmartFarm, is a mobile app and Web interface for farm management.  Data is collected and curated by agribusiness employees at the plot-level and scrubbed for any inconsistencies by CropIn. CropIn then builds on this data to enhance traceability and monitoring for its agribusiness clients through various software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CropIn also takes into account local weather information and high-resolution satellite imagery. By analysing and interpreting this data for 265 crops with nearly 3,500 variants on its platform, it will detect patterns and predict the future of the crop, highlighting the risk and opportunity for agri stakeholders. Meanwhile, its algorithms can establish historical performance at the farm and regional level, the startup highlighted.

CropIn's client portfolio includes many large global agribusinesses, banks, government bodies and development agencies, it said in a press statement. The global market of digital-based agriculture services is estimated to grow to US$4.5 billion by 2020.

CropIn founder and chief executive officer Krishna Kumar, said: “To feed the 9.7 billion people in the world in 2050, agriculture efficiency must increase by 35 to 70 per cent and technology is the key. India’s rich mix of farming practices and small landholdings provide a massive data set to inform our models."

The company is active throughout Asia, Africa, Latin America and in select European markets.

Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

Startups: Finland's ray of light

Unicorns backing their own VCs? Blame it on liquidity

Unlocking blockchain's benefits for enterprises

Vanda, Shenzhen Dayshine, Raffles Capital to launch US$1.5b Asia AgriTech Fund

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_DASCHOOL19_3620818.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Consumer

MindChamps pushing into Beijing pre-school market

Nov 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Starhill Global Reit, Procurri, Pan-United, Golden Energy and Resources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening