AI startup Pulsifi raises US$1.8m in angel funding to boost Europe expansion

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) company Pulsifi, which is based in Singapore and Malaysia, has raised US$1.8 million in angel funding to boost its expansion to new markets in Europe and accelerate product enhancement.

The latest funding round brings its total investment to US$4 million, it said in a press statement on Wednesday.

New investors in the latest round include KVC group of companies founder Aaron Chen, cross-border venture capital firm Kairous Capital and Rajesh Lingappa, Redmart's co-founder and former chief technology officer.

The startup will use the funds to strengthen its product development across the talent lifecycle, from hiring selection to high-potential employee management, to personalised learning and development.

By blending people science and predictive AI, Pulsifi's platform predicts outcomes of people at work to help enterprises improve quality and efficiency in talent acquisition and talent management. Its people data platform is able to predict each person's work styles, role fit, culture fit and other outcomes.

The startup's customers in South-east Asia include Nestlé, RB, Heineken, Baxter, Singtel and Hartalega.

Pulsifi co-founder and chief executive Jay Huang said: "With Covid-19, we had to adapt our plans for 2020. We are fortunate to still hit the goals we set out to achieve."

He added that during the pandemic, the startup expanded to serve customers in the healthcare, high-growth manufacturing and telecommunication sectors.

The firm is expanding its market coverage through its partners - from South-east Asia to Europe. It has a strategic partnership with human capital management software platform SAP SuccessFactors.