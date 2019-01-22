Alchemy raises S$2.5m in pre-Series A funding, sets up foodtech lab

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LOCAL startup Alchemy Foodtech has raised S$2.5 million in its pre-Series A round, co-led by Heritas Capital Management and SEEDS Capital, the venture arm of Enterprise Singapore.
The investment was announced in September last year, but the exact sum was not disclosed
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg