Asian edtech startups seize Covid-19 growth window

Venture investors are paying more attention to this challenging but promising sector
Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Monk's Hill Ventures' Ong Peng Tsin (left), says parents' wish for their children to be taught engagingly will sustain demand. Hugh Yao of LingoAce, which has grown its customer base by five times this year.
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
Singapore

EDUCATION technology, or edtech, is having its moment in the spotlight. As the pandemic has made the value of remote-learning tools clearer than ever, edtech startups are seizing the moment to expand regionally and refine their products.

Recognising this, investors are on...

