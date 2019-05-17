Asian family offices, Insignia bless YouTrip with US$25.5m pre-Series A funding

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
IT MAY seem unconventional for an early-stage startup to receive strong backing from family offices. But YouTrip, a Singapore-based mobile wallet operator, sees this "patient capital" as a strength as it embarks on South-east Asian expansion.
On Thursday, the fintech...
