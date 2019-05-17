A*Star: Nothing came out of MOU signed with Marvelstone Group last year

A*Star: Nothing came out of MOU signed with Marvelstone Group last year

Fri, May 17, 2019
Singapore Fintech Association says Marvelstone not a member and latter's founder had resigned from SFA board
THE Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) commercialisation arm, A*ccelerate, said there has been no collaboration with fintech group Marvelstone Group, despite an agreement signed with Marvelstone late last year.

In November 2018, A*ccelerate signed...

