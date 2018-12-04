Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

(From left to right) Danny Gilligan, Cofounder of Data Republic; Edgar Hardless, CEO, Singtel Innov8; Paul McCarney CEO and Cofounder Data Republic. Sydney-based Data Republic said on Tuesday that it has raised A$22 million (S$22.1 million) in a Series B funding round led by Innov8 - Singtel's corporate venture capital arm.

AUSTRALIAN tech startup Data Republic is set to grow its footprint in Singapore with the help of fresh funds from investors such as Singtel's Innov8 and national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), the firm has said.

Sydney-based Data Republic said on Tuesday that it has raised A$22 million (S$22.1 million) in a Series B funding round led by Innov8 - Singtel's corporate venture capital arm, which has a US$250 million war chest.

Other investors named were existing shareholders Qualgro, a venture capital fund co-founded by former Innov8 director Peter Huynh, as well as ANZ, Reinventure and Ryder Capital's Ryder Innovation Fund.

SIA said in a separate bourse filing that it has picked up a minority stake in Data Republic through the placement of new shares, in what it billed as "a move to further enhance its digital capabilities". The airline said that it will work with Data Republic and other partners "to provide organisations with a practical means to collaborate and innovate at speed".

George Wang, SIA's senior vice-president of information technology (IT), also said in a statement that the carrier recognises the growing role of data in giving organisations a better understanding of customers' preferences.

"Our investment in Data Republic highlights our commitment to data innovation through a platform which leverages technology to ensure data security and privacy and further enhance our digital capabilities," he added.

SIA said in mid-2017 that it would double down on IT spending in the face of tough operating conditions, committing "several hundreds of millions" of dollars over five years.

On the heels of a surprise loss for the January-to-March period, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong had also told the press that layoffs were not off the table.

The two-year-old Data Republic provides technology services for organisations to share data securely and privately. It expanded into Asia with the opening of an office in Singapore in June.

Paul McCarney, CEO of Data Republic, said in a media statement that the support from the two Singapore blue chips "demonstrates the growing importance of privacy and the increasing global need for technology which supports secure, inter-organisational data sharing across markets".

"We welcome our new strategic partners and thank existing investors for their continued support of Data Republic's technology and vision," Mr McCarney added.

SIA opened down by S$0.04, or 0.42 per cent, at S$9.48, after the announcement, while Singtel opened flat at S$3.09.