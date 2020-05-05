BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Biodegradable plastics maker RWDC snags US$133m to scale up production, R&D

Garage

Biodegradable plastics maker RWDC snags US$133m to scale up production, R&D

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 7:08 PMUPDATED Tue, May 05, 2020 - 7:26 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
Tue, May 05, 2020 - 7:08 PMUPDATED Tue, May 05, 2020 - 7:26 PM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based company that produces biodegradable plastic, has raised US$133 million to ramp up production and research and development (R&D).

The two-stage Series B funding round was co-led by venture capital (VC) firm Vickers Venture Partners, US-based energy...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

RWDC Industries
vickers venture partners
Flint Hills Resources
CPV/CAP Pensionskasse Coop
international sa
series b
startup funding
Purchase this article
 