Biodegradable plastics maker RWDC snags US$133m to scale up production, R&D

RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based company that produces biodegradable plastic, has raised US$133 million to ramp up production and research and development (R&D).
The two-stage Series B funding round was co-led by venture capital (VC) firm Vickers Venture Partners, US-based energy...
