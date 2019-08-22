Blockchain accelerator to launch platform to connect industry stakeholders

HOMEGROWN blockchain accelerator Tribe Accelerator is launching an online platform to connect government agencies, corporates and blockchain companies.

The platform, called OpenNodes, is backed by more than 20 organisations including the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Temasek, EY, IBM and the Ethereum Foundation.

Startups can form industry-specific working groups to explore how blockchain can be used across various verticals such as mobility and healthcare, said Tribe. Companies will also be able to connect with other global blockchain communities in cities such as Berlin, Shanghai and San Francisco.

Educational content and job listings will also be found on the platform. "We want this platform to serve as an accessible common ground for blockchain special interest groups and business ecosystems to come together and advance blockchain adoption," said Ryan Chew, managing partner of Tribe Accelerator.

OpenNodes is expected to be launched to the public at the end of this year.