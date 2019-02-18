You are here

Home > Garage

Blockchain startup Band Protocol raises US$3m seed round led by Sequoia India

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 9:09 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

BAND Protocol, a Singapore and Thailand-based blockchain startup, has secured US$3 million in seed funds led by Sequoia Capital India. This marks Sequoia India’s first blockchain investment in Southeast Asia.

Other investors include early-stage venture firm SeaX Ventures, which invests in deep-tech firms, and Dunamu & Partners, the investment arm of Dunamu, which operates Korean crypto exchange Upbit.

Founded in mid-2017, Band Protocol is building a protocol which businesses can use to create a “token-curated community” — an online community where users are rewarded with crypto tokens for participating actively in curating data.

Band Protocol will use the fresh funds to accelerate development of its mainnet, the main blockchain network on which transactions are carried out. The funds will also be deployed for its go-to-market strategy this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Token-curated communities can bring users together to create platforms with trustworthy information, said Soravis Srinawakoon, co-founder and CEO of Band Protocol, in a press statement.

“Our vision at Band Protocol is to bring online and digital communities together by creating an online platform for the curation of transparent and reliable data. Think of it as the underlying infrastructure for the second information age,” he said.

Band Protocol says that its protocol has “clear applications” for credit bureaus, fraud detection, Know Your Customer verification and services involving online discussion, recommendations and rankings.

To demonstrate its product, Band Protocol is now building CoinHatcher, a web portal aggregating news and research on the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Sequoia India principal Pieter Kemps said that he is encouraged by the team’s technical skills and strategic approach. Mr Soravis was previously a software engineer at Ericsson and a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Co-founder Sorawit Suriyakarn was a software engineer at Quora, Dropbox and Hudson River Trading, where he built a crypto trading desk solution.

Acknowledging the recent ups and downs of the blockchain scene, Mr Kemps added that he takes a long-term view. “We have been very impressed with Band Protocol’s experience in the blockchain space across several industry cycles,” he said in the release.

SeaX founder Supachai Parchariyanon said that he wants to bring Band Protocol’s product to the venture firm’s corporate and startup partners. “With their technical know how and our extensive global network, we are confident in being the pioneer in bringing blockchain to real-world adoption,” he said in the release.

Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

Tin Men takes a shine to potential of IoT startup Overdrive

Singapore Life buys payments app amid fintech consolidation

Gojek fields bank pitches amid US$3b funding drive

Circles.Life to expand into Taiwan, Australia in 2019

UOB's TMRW banking to beat today's competition

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'
5 Hyflux CEO to contribute entire stake to restructuring plan
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1%

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BT_20190218_CCADVENT13_3698205.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening