BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Garage

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:47 AM
2 -min read
Listen to this article
af_antgroup_131120.jpg
af_antgroup_131120.jpg, by ameeraf
PHOTO: AFP
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:47 AM
2 -min read
Listen to this article

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping personally decided to pull the plug on Ant Group's US$37 billion initial public offering (IPO), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chinese officials with the knowledge of the matter.

The decision to stop what would have been the world's largest ever IPO, came days after the fintech giant's billionaire founder Jack Ma launched a public attack on the country's financial watchdogs and banks.

President Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and effectively shut down Ant's stock market flotation, the report said.

Ant Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The Information Office of the State Council, China's Cabinet, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Mr Ma had told a summit in Shanghai on Oct 24 that the regulatory system was stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. Earlier this month, Reuters reported the speech set off a chain of events that torpedoed the listing of Ant.

See also

Collapse in BTS label's shares sparks South Korean soul searching over IPO process

Soon after Mr Ma's scathing speech, state regulators started compiling reports including one on how Ant had used digital financial products like Huabei, a virtual credit card service, to encourage poor and young people to build up debt.

The general office of the State Council compiled a report on public sentiment about Mr Ma's speech and submitted it to senior leaders including President Xi, Reuters had reported.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Ant Group
IPO
Xi Jinping
FinTech