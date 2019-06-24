Circles.Life launches its first overseas mobile services in Taiwan

SINGAPORE telco startup Circles.Life, flush with fresh funds, rolled out mobile services in its first overseas market on Monday after a soft launch.

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which set up shop in Singapore in 2016 on M1’s network, has adopted the same MVNO model with an undisclosed Taiwanese network partner.

Circles.Life Taiwan will offer an app-based, no-contract plan that comes with 18GB of mobile data, it said in its press materials.

The telco has said it will launch in Australia and Indonesia in 2019, with co-founder Abhishek Gupta adding on Monday that the Taiwan entry is “just the start of our ambitions globally”.

The company wants to enter at least two more markets in 2020, with management telling The Business Times earlier in June that it is deciding among potential network partners in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North America.

After a Series C round in February that was led by venture capital giant Sequoia India, Circles.Life said it would spend more than S$250 million to move into at least five new markets.

The investment arm of Singapore’s Economic Development Board was also named as an investor in a separate funding round announced in June, alongside Silicon Valley’s Founders Fund.