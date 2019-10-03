Co-working lab and office for biotech startups to open in November

A CO-WORKING laboratory and office spanning 15,000 square feet (sq ft) will open its doors to biotech startups in November.

Launched by Singapore-based NSG BioLabs with support from Enterprise Singapore, the space will offer companies a full suite of facilities with millions of dollars' worth of equipment, including standard biology lab facilities, DNA and tissue culture rooms, and high-cost and in-demand equipment such as next-generation sequencers and flow cytometers.

NSG BioLabs was established to incubate and support growing life sciences companies. It was founded by a Singaporean team with years of regional biotech and real estate industry experience.

The firm is partnering Nest.Bio, a US-based group managing early-stage venture capital funds and companies operating over 40,000 sq ft of shared laboratory and office spaces in the US and China.

"The idea is for biotech startups to be able to move in and immediately start their key experiments. Currently, the typical path requires startups to build their own laboratory, spending significant time and money which are in short supply for startups, or to locate in sub-optimal spaces that compromise on the quality and speed of experiments," said Daphne Teo, CEO and founder of NSG BioLabs.

Companies that are housed within the new space include Engine Biosciences, which is developing precision medicine-based therapeutics, and Acumen Research Laboratory, which is working on molecular diagnostic tests for life-threatening infectious diseases.