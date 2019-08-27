Collectible sneakers startup Novelship raises US$2.05m in seed round led by Global Founders Capital

Novelship, an e-commerce marketplace focusing on limited edition sneakers and streetwear, has secured US$2.05 million in seed funding led by Global Founders Capital.

Global Founders Capital is a global investor in all stages of a firm's growth. It has backed companies such as Slack, Facebook, Linkedin and Traveloka.

Since launch, Novelship has raised US$2.3 million in total funding from angel investors and organisations. The investment from Global Founders Capital marks Novelship’s first collaboration with an institutional investor.

Novelship CEO and co-founder Richard Xia said: “Over the past six months, we’ve seen a steady increase in demand across the region for luxury, limited-release sneakers and streetwear products. With the additional capital from Global Founders Capital, we will fuel our rapid expansion into key, high-growth markets and become a leader across the Asia-Pacific region.”

The company is looking to expand in markets outside of Singapore including Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia.