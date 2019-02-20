You are here
Corporate venture capital deal share in Asia close to overtaking North America
Asia drew 38% of all deals in 2018, up from 31% in 2017; North America fell 7 percentage points to low of 41%
GLOBAL corporate venture capital (CVC) deal activity reached a historic high in 2018, with Asia close to overtaking North America's deal share, according to a report by CB Insights.
Asia attracted 38 per cent of all CVC deals in 2018, up from 31 per cent in 2017, while
