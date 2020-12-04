BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

GARAGE: NEWS ANALYSIS

Covid-19 makes uneasy bedfellows of Grab and Gojek

Garage
GARAGE: NEWS ANALYSIS

Covid-19 makes uneasy bedfellows of Grab and Gojek

Rising competition from SEA also adds impetus to a union
Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sgchongkmc@sph.com.sg
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_GrabGojek_041227.jpg
nz_GrabGojek_041227.jpg, by zahidahar
The dominance of Grab over archrival Gojek outside of Indonesia may have become more obvious with Covid-19, and this may be a key factor spurring both South-east Asian unicorns closer towards a union, industry observers said.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Rising competition from SEA also adds impetus to a union
Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg chongkmc@sph.com.sg
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

THE dominance of Grab over archrival Gojek outside of Indonesia may have become more obvious with Covid-19, and this may be a key factor spurring both South-east Asian unicorns closer towards a union, industry observers said.

Furthermore, a global tech rally has likely...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

grab
gojek
ride-hailing
M&A
Purchase this article