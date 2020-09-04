Curevac gets US$300m grant to hurry up Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] German biotech firm Curevac said on Friday it had won nearly US$300 million in government funding to speed up work on its prototype Covid-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale.
The Tuebingen-based startup, valued at US$10 billion after floating last month on Nasdaq...
