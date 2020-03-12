Cybersecurity startup Right-Hand raises US$1m in seed funding round

CYBERSECURITY startup Right-Hand has raised US$1 million in a seed funding round led by Singapore-based early-stage venture capital fund Atlas Ventures, it said on Thursday.

Other investors include Singapore government-owned deeptech investor SGInnovate, and tech company builder Entrepreneur First.

The funds will be used to accelerate Right-Hand's product roadmap development, the Singapore-based startup said.

It offers a software-as-a-service platform which analyses employee behaviour in real-time, produces user-behaviour analytics and delivers micro-learning training modules to educate employees on their risky behaviours.

Right-Hand is currently working with government and financial customers in Singapore, South-east Asia and Australia.

"Organisations are introducing new technologies, communication channels and remote-work flexibility into their business, and therefore, are also introducing new opportunities for cyber criminals to exploit," said Theo Nasser, chief executive officer of Right-Hand.

The startup aims to help companies mitigate these risks associated with employee online behaviour.