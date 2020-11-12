Cybersecurity talent gap leaves Singapore firms exposed

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE digitalisation train is speeding ahead, but a shortage of talent is exposing Singapore businesses increasingly to cyber and data privacy threats.
And recent high-profile breaches and regulatory changes are further fuelling demand for digital security staff.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes