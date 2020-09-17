Digital health firm Joint Academy raises US$23m in Kinnevik-led funding round

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish online health firm Joint Academy said on Thursday it had raised US$23 million in a funding round led by investment company Kinnevik to help it expand internationally.

Joint Academy, which connects patients with chronic joint pain with physical therapists, said existing investors H&M chairman Karl-Johan Persson and venture capital firm Alfven & Didrikson also participated in the round.

Joint Academy, which is present in Sweden, Britain and the US, said it planned to use the funds to expand in Europe and the US market.

"Joint Academy exemplifies the kind of company we support. A digital healthcare initiative such as this can be of great support to the traditional healthcare system," Kinnevik chief executive officer Georgi Ganev said in a statement.

Including the latest financing round, Joint Academy has raised US$34.2 million to date.

Since being founded in 2014, Joint Academy has connected 25,000 patients who suffer from chronic hip and knee pain with licensed physical therapists through its app.

REUTERS