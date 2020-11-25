BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

DoctorxDentist culls at least 9,700 doctors' names from its platform

Web site's general manager says it will be more stringent about transparency
Wed, Nov 25, 2020
Claudia Chong
Olivia Poh
Doctorxdentist, a medical-review and consumer-education Web site, has removed the profiles of at least 9,700 doctors after regulatory and industry bodies criticised the startup and said they may take legal action.
Singapore

DOCTORXDENTIST, a medical-review and consumer-education Web site, has removed the profiles of at least 9,700 doctors after regulatory and industry bodies criticised the startup and said they may take legal action.

Checks by The Business Times as at 4pm on Tuesday found...

