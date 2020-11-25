DoctorxDentist culls at least 9,700 doctors' names from its platform

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DOCTORXDENTIST, a medical-review and consumer-education Web site, has removed the profiles of at least 9,700 doctors after regulatory and industry bodies criticised the startup and said they may take legal action.
Checks by The Business Times as at 4pm on Tuesday found...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes