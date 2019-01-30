You are here

E-scooter sharing startup Lime signs MOU with Asian Detours to promote safe riding

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 4:57 PM
IN a bid to promote the safe use of e-scooters, e-scooter sharing startup Lime has signed a memorandum of understanding with Asian Detours, a Land Transport Authority (LTA)-appointed facilitator of the Safe Riding Programme (SRP) in Singapore.

The SRP is a national level initiative aimed at equipping cyclists and personal mobility device users with the knowledge and skills to ride safely and co-exist with other commuters. Under the MOU, Lime and Asian Detours will launch joint educational, marketing and promotional initiatives to drive public interest and participation in the SRP.

To kickstart the collaboration, Asian Detours will be integrated into the Lime app, and users will be encouraged to attend the SRP through incentives such as promo codes and giveaways.

To comply with LTA’s latest e-scooter safety standards, Lime is also currently developing a new e-scooter to be presented in Singapore within the next quarter. Lime e-scooters are all produced in-house.

Ashwin Purushottam, general manager of Lime Singapore, said: “Lime is committed not just to the safety of our riders, but all riders as we move towards a car-lite, eco-friendly future. Asian Detours is an ideal partner in this venture, both as a trusted, government-endorsed vendor with great experience in this space and as an organisation that shares our vision for rider and pedestrian safety.

“They have already provided us with incredible insights into safety dynamics in Singapore, and we are eager to see how this collaboration will transform local road safety as we continue on our mission to prioritise safe riding across Singapore.”

