Edgewell to buy shaving startup Harry's for US$1.37b: NYT

Garage

Edgewell to buy shaving startup Harry's for US$1.37b: NYT

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 3:24 PM
Thursday, May 9, 2019 - 15:24

[BENGALURU] Edgewell Personal Care, the owner of Schick and Wilkinson razor brands, plans to make an offer to buy US-based shaving startup Harry's for US$1.37 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Harry's, founded by Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, is one of the many shaving startups vying for market share in the growing male grooming products arena. The market is currently dominated by Procter & Gamble's Gillette and Unilever.

The startup sells razors, shaving creams, lotions, soaps and other grooming products embossed with their quirky hairy elephant logo.

Founders Katz-Mayfield and Raider will run Edgewell's operations in the United States if the deal goes through, according to the newspaper report.

Edgewell chief executive officer Rod Little, who was appointed in March, will continue to head the combined business, NYT reported.

See also

Rich Capital to pay S$33.7m instead of S$44m for acquisition of 2 building firms

CATALIST-LISTED Rich Capital will acquire two construction firms owned by its controlling shareholder and chairman Wang Zhen Wen, and Rich-Link Group (RLG) for S$33.7 million instead of a previously agreed price of S$44 million.

The Edgewell acquisition would be the second billion dollar acquisition of a shaving startup, dwarfing Unilever's buy of the US-based Dollar Shave Club in 2016.

Edgewell and Harry's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

REUTERS

Edgewell Personal Care
harry's
acquisition
cash-and-stock deal
procter & gamble