Espressif seeks talent for Singapore R&D office

Espressif seeks talent for Singapore R&D office

China-based chip developer's founder and CEO Teo Swee Ann hopes to hire about 80 engineers over next two years
Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
Mr Teo says: "I think that part of the draw for me to set up in Singapore was that I come from Singapore myself and I'm very familiar with the culture and local talent here… I (also) think that Singapore universities are excellent."
PHOTO: TEO SWEE ANN
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
Singapore

ESPRESSIF Systems, the China-based fabless semiconductor firm founded by Singaporean Teo Swee Ann, plans to hire 80 engineers over the next two years for a research and development centre in Singapore.

The Shanghai-headquartered company has already started hiring in the...

semiconductors
internet of things
foreign investment
Singapore manpower
