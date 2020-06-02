Ex-regional Morgan Stanley Asia COO joins board of robo-adviser StashAway

FORMER regional chief operating officer (COO) of Morgan Stanley Asia Private Wealth Management (PWM), Sim Hwee Hoon, has joined robo-adviser StashAway’s board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Ms Sim had transitioned from a member of StashAway’s advisory committee into her new role, said the Singapore-based firm in a statement on Tuesday.

She has more than a decade of experience in major US banks where she held senior positions. Ms Sim was also formerly the chief executive officer (CEO) at the Singapore branch of Morgan Stanley Asia International - where she also sat on the board - and served as the regional COO of Morgan Stanley PWM Asia from 2010 to 2016. She is currently a board member of NTUC Income.

With her latest appointment as an independent director at StashAway, the firm's board of directors now comprises six members, three of whom are non-executive. Ms Sim is the first independent director to be appointed.

She joins Francis Rozario, chairman and CEO of Asia Capital and Advisors; Raj Dugar, managing partner of Eight RoadsVentures in Asia; and StashAway co-founders Michele Ferrario, Freddy Lim and Nino Ulsamer on the board.

“Having been part of the advisory committee, it was exciting to witness StashAway’s growth in the digital wealth management space regionally, surpassing all targets the company had set for itself. It is my privilege to join the board," said Ms Sim.

Mr Ferrario added: “Hwee Hoon has been very supportive during her tenure as our adviser. She has provided a valuable perspective that has helped us deliver and scale our business strategy and build deeper relationships with our clients. We look forward to continuing working alongside her to realise our mission to empower our customers to build long-term wealth.”