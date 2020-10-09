BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

GARAGE: FINTECHS UNDER SCRUTINY

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Garage
GARAGE: FINTECHS UNDER SCRUTINY

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Observers question fintech's checks and balances, following allegations surrounding its links to Myanmar project
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
Observers question fintech's checks and balances, following allegations surrounding its links to Myanmar project
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

OVERLAPPING relationships among Singapore-based fintech Fincy's ranks have raised concerns among observers about how robust its checks and balances are, following allegations surrounding its connections to Myanmar's controversial Yatai City project.

Fincy's current...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Myanmar
FinTech
Purchase this article