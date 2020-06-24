Firm led by former Murdoch executives bidding for iflix; Tencent said to be in talks

CROWN Media and Entertainment, an Australian firm led by former executives from Murdoch Media and News Corp, has submitted a bid to acquire troubled streaming service iflix, The Business Times has learned.

Chinese internet giant Tencent is also understood to have been involved in discussions with iflix, two sources told BT.

A report by lowyat.net on Tuesday claimed that iflix has been sold to Tencent, citing that the app store displays the publisher of the iflix app as “Renfeng Media Tech”, which is also listed as the publisher of Tencent’s WeTV app. Both iflix and Tencent have not responded to BT’s queries on the matter.

Crown Media is headed by Prabhat Sethi, the former managing director of Murdoch Media, as well as Peter Tonagh, the former chief executive of News Corp Australia.

BT understands that Crown Media is interested to turn around the regional Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming business of iflix, which is currently saddled with debt. The Australian firm is also said to have been exploring the acquisition of some assets from Singtel’s failed streaming service, Hooq, to further boost iflix’s business.

BT understands from two sources that iflix, which has raised over US$360 million from investors including Fidelity, EDBI and Hearst, is currently struggling to meet its debt obligations.

One source told BT that iflix had intended to pursue an IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange earlier this year, but later shelved the plans due to weak market sentiment. In its current financial position, iflix only has about two to three weeks of runway left, the source said.

iflix's co-founder Mark Britt stepped down as chief executive of iflix late last year but remains an executive director. Meanwhile, iflix co-founder Patrick Grove resigned from the company's board in April this year, DealStreetAsia reported earlier this month.