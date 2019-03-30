You are here

Home > Garage
RISE SUMMIT 2019

Firms 'can do more to support entrepreneurial spirit to retain talent'

Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

BT_20190330_CCYOUTH30_3738831.jpg
Discussion panel (from left): Group chief economist of Sea Ltd Santitarn Sathirathai, head of Asia at Bitfury Greg Li, managing director of Krungsri Finnovate Sam Tanskul, and advisor for Thailand coverage at Openspace Ventures Nichapat Ark.
PHOTO: SHARANYA PILLAI

Bangkok

WITH more Asean youth looking to entrepreneurship as a career, corporations need to create a conducive environment for "intrapreneurship", said panellists at the RISE Corporate Innovation Summit, a two-day meeting in Bangkok gathering experts from the public and private sector and startups to explore new trends in innovation.

"Intrapreneurship", a recently-coined buzzword, is the movement by large organisations to give their employees the freedom and support to practise entrepreneurship.

A quarter of youth in the major Asean economies say they want to be business owners in the future, a survey by the World Economic Forum and Sea Limited has found. In contrast, only 10 per cent of youth want to work in large local corporations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Santitarn Sathirathai, group chief economist of Sea, an Internet company with businesses in gaming and e-commerce, said people who want to leave their corporate jobs to pursue their own ventures tend to care about the socio-economic impact of what they do, and want greater flexibility in their work environments. A key challenge for corporates is thus to attract and retain such young talents.

"How do we create an environment where they have some freedom and flexibility and some ownership of the products? The intrapreneurs - how do we foster them, instead of forcing them to go out and do something by themselves because they don't think they have enough freedom or flexibility to do the things they can really have ownership of?" he asked.

Sam Tanskul, managing director of Krungsri Finnovate, said the firm "truly understands this point". He noted that banks such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank are spinning off companies in order to create environments with flatter hierarchies, emulating startups.

Krungsri Finnovate is the first of such spin-offs by Krungsri, a large bank in Thailand which has Japanese bank MUFG as its parent. Finnovate invests in startups.

"We really need to understand how this new generation works, and what their lifestyles are like," he said.

Though corporations may lose talents as a result of people leaving to start their own ventures, they can nevertheless play a part in supporting the entrepreneurial spirit.

Greg Li, head of Asia at blockchain technology firm Bitfury, said education is important, and that corporates could do more to raise awareness among young people about, for example, what to consider before taking the entrepreneur track.

"The second (thing to do) is to provide an environment for innovation, so whether it's (through) accelerators or incubators, or by encouraging people who are leaving school to take a gap year to experiment, the aim is to provide them with the ability to innovate and be creative.

"That is something that the corporate world can help foster in the next generation."

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
3 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
4 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

doc74oqfqycf6vupt3y333_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-grab2-29.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening