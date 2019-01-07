Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

CLASSPASS, a fitness marketplace startup that provides users access to wellness classes and health clubs has acquired its Asia-based competitor GuavaPass as part of its plans to grow its footprint in the region.

With the deal, ClassPass has acquired GuavaPass's operations in 11 cities across Asia including Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, among others.

ClassPass said in a statement: "GuavaPass founders Jeffrey Liu and Rob Pachter will join the ClassPass team, along with select GuavaPass talent, to further expand ClassPass’ international presence".

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of January and GuavaPass will cease operations in markets where ClassPass is available.

However, in markets where ClassPass does not have a presence, the GuavaPass brand "will continue to operate under the ClassPass umbrella until further notice", ClassPass said.

With its acquisition of GuavaPass, ClassPass now operates in over 80 markets across 11 countries and has plans to launch in at least 50 new markets this year.

Said ClassPass chief executive officer Fritz Lanman: “We’re thrilled to acquire GuavaPass’ assets and select talent and continue building the biggest fitness membership for our customers, and the largest global network for our partners. This transaction will only accelerate our robust growth trajectory as we continue expanding throughout Asia and the Middle East.”

“While acquiring competition was never part of our growth strategy, it's clear that GuavaPass’ founders and team are committed to a common mission and we look forward to welcoming them to ClassPass as we continue global expansion.”