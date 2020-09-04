foodpanda launches 24/7 delivery service targeted at businesses

FOOD delivery platform foodpanda on Friday said it has expanded its offerings with a 24/7 on-demand delivery service.

Dubbed pandago, the new logistics-as-a-service solution is targeted at businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises. It will also allow businesses to tap foodpanda's community of over 12,000 riders for small deliveries, the company said.

The service is available to all businesses, regardless of whether they are listed on the foodpanda platform.

Delivery charges include a base fare of S$6, plus an additional fee calculated based on distance.

pandago is available to businesses on a pay-per-use basis. This means that delivery costs can be kept flexible to better align with fluctuating demand, especially during peak seasons, foodpanda said. Firms will also be able to scale their existing delivery services to offer after-hours or 24/7 deliveries.

Besides offering delivery, pandago has a real-time tracking feature so that firms can better advise customers about the arrival of their parcels and provide them with after-sales support, foodpanda noted.

According to the company, there is no onboarding fee or commission fees, and businesses will only need to sign up for an account at pandago.sg to start booking riders.

Said Luc Andreani, managing director of foodpanda Singapore: "Customers today expect speed and convenience, and businesses that are not able to offer that will find it hard to retain customers in the long term."