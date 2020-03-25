BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

France to implement 4b euro liquidity support plan for startups

Garage

France to implement 4b euro liquidity support plan for startups

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 3:19 PM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
France digital affairs minister Cedric O - AFP.jpg
France digital affairs minister Cedric O - AFP.jpg, by fiolam
"We're announcing a specific plan to support the liquidity of startups," Mr O said.
PHOTO: AFP
Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 3:19 PM
1 -min read
Listen to this article

[PARIS] France will implement a four billion euro (S$6.25 billion) liquidity support plan for startups, digital junior minister Cédric O said on Wednesday.

Investments in early-stage digital companies have boomed in France in recent years, helped by tax cuts and business-friendly measures by President Emmanuel Macron, who has vowed to turn the country into a startup nation.

"We're announcing a specific plan to support the liquidity of startups," Mr O told French radio station Radio Classique. "In total it will be a plan for 4 billion (euros)."

REUTERS

startups
france
liquidity
 