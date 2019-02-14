You are here

Gojek appoints consultant Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 9:23 AM
Lien Choong Luen, GOJEK Singapore GM (1).JPG
Gojek has appointed management consultant and accomplished mountaineer Lien Choong Luen as general manager of Gojek Singapore to take charge of the ride-hailing firm's commercial operations and other business activities.
PHOTO: GOJEK

GOJEK has hired Lien Choong Luen, management consultant and the second Singaporean to have scaled the world's two highest mountains, as general manager of Gojek Singapore to take charge of the ride-hailing firm's commercial operations and other business activities.

Mr Lien, 41, joins Gojek from the National Research Foundation, where he worked to enhance innovation at companies in Singapore’s research and development ecosystem. Prior to that, he spent five years as a strategy consultant leading the McKinsey Centre for Government (South-east Asia) and serving clients in the technology and consumer industries. 

On his new role, Mr Lien said that Gojek is committed to Singapore for the long term and that the response has been "extremely positive" since the firm introduced its beta ride-hailing service in Singapore late last year.

Gojek's data science team has been based in Singapore since 2017. The Singapore office currently houses around 150 employees across the technology, operational and regional functions.

