BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Gojek cuts 9% of staff, shuts non-core verticals amid Covid-19 pressures

Garage

Gojek cuts 9% of staff, shuts non-core verticals amid Covid-19 pressures

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_gojek_240620.jpg
nz_gojek_240620.jpg, by zahidahar
Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek is laying off 430 employees, representing 9 per cent of its regional headcount, while shutting down non-core verticals.
PHOTO: GOJEK
Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

INDONESIAN ride-hailing firm Gojek is laying off 430 employees, representing 9 per cent of its regional headcount, while shutting down non-core verticals.

In a press statement on Tuesday evening, the company announced that it will be ceasing two non-core segments: GoLife...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

gojek
tech layoffs
ride-hailing
FinTech
Purchase this article