BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Gojek, Grab extend support for driver commission fees to late June

Garage

Gojek, Grab extend support for driver commission fees to late June

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:25 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:25 PM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article

RIDE-HAILING players Grab and Gojek are extending discounts and rebates on the commission fees they charge drivers through to late June, to help drivers cope with the plunge in demand amid Singapore’s circuit-breaker measures. 

In a statement on Thursday, Gojek said it is extending its...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

gojek
grab
ride-hailing
covid-19
Purchase this article
 