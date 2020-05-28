Gojek, Grab extend support for driver commission fees to late June

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
RIDE-HAILING players Grab and Gojek are extending discounts and rebates on the commission fees they charge drivers through to late June, to help drivers cope with the plunge in demand amid Singapore’s circuit-breaker measures.
In a statement on Thursday, Gojek said it is extending its...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes