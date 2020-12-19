BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Gojek leverages Indonesia's Bank Jago in digital banking fight

Garage

Gojek leverages Indonesia's Bank Jago in digital banking fight

It pays 2.25 trillion rupiah to raise Bank Jago stake to 22.2 per cent
Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20201219_OPJAGO19_4374286.jpg
BT_20201219_OPJAGO19_4374286.jpg, by opub@dd
Through this agreement, Gojek's Indonesia users will be able to open a bank account through its app with Bank Jago and manage their finances.
PHOTO: REUTERS
It pays 2.25 trillion rupiah to raise Bank Jago stake to 22.2 per cent
Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

GOJEK has spent 2.25 trillion rupiah (S$215 million) to up its stake in Indonesia's Bank Jago to 22.2 per cent, which observers say could give the former significant access in order to leverage the digital bank's products and services.

Through this deal, Gojek's Indonesia...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

gojek
Indonesia
ride-hailing
digital banking
Purchase this article