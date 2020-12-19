Gojek leverages Indonesia's Bank Jago in digital banking fight

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GOJEK has spent 2.25 trillion rupiah (S$215 million) to up its stake in Indonesia's Bank Jago to 22.2 per cent, which observers say could give the former significant access in order to leverage the digital bank's products and services.
Through this deal, Gojek's Indonesia...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes