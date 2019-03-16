You are here

Home > Garage
BT EXCLUSIVE

Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers

The ride-hailing firm has been discreetly recruiting drivers for a programme that tests new products and services
Sat, Mar 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM
taras@sph.com.sg
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

lwx_Gojek_160319_3.jpg
Gojek is recruiting drivers for an innovation group, the latest in a series of recent initiatives that puts the Indonesian ride-hailing firm on track for an integrated suite of driver-support services to compete against rival Grab's Better 365 campaign.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

GOJEK is recruiting drivers for an innovation group, the latest in a series of recent initiatives that puts the Indonesian ride-hailing firm on track for an integrated suite of driver-support services to compete against rival Grab's Better 365 campaign.

The group, called

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BT_20190316_JERAFFLES_3723354.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

The Accidental Restaurateur

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
2 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
3 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
4 UOB prices Singapore's first Panda bond at 3.49%
5 Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190316_VIBRUNCHP1_3724881.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Brunch

Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_SPHSA16_3726070.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Personal data of over 800,000 Singapore blood donors exposed online

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening