You are here

Home > Garage

Gojek said to raise over US$1b in funding round led by Google, JD and Tencent

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 10:58 AM
UPDATED Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 12:50 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_Gojek_010219_106.jpg
GOJEK announced on Friday the close of the initial portion of its ongoing series F round led by existing investors Google, JD, and Tencent. Other participants include Mitsubishi Corporation and Provident Capital.
BT PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

GOJEK announced on Friday the close of the initial portion of its ongoing series F round led by existing investors Google, JD and Tencent. Other participants include Mitsubishi Corporation and Provident Capital.

Industry sources said the amount raised amounted to over US$1 billion. This would value the company at between US$8 billion to US$10 billion.

Gojek said the funds raised will be used to increase its market penetration across its different businesses and strengthen its hand in South-east Asia, following its recent expansion to Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Following the Series F close, Gojek's founders will continue to maintain control over the decision-making and direction of the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is also furthering its strategic partnership with JD.com’s Indonesia e-commerce joint venture, JD.id, and last mile delivery logistics joint venture, J-Express (JX).

The partnership will involve collaborations in payment solutions, marketing, and IT with JD.id, enabling the e-commerce platform to reach more Indonesian consumers.

While JX will work with Gojek's courier network to provide customers with nation-wide logistics coverage.

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Sevak, GuocoLand, Astaka, AA Reit, CRCT

BP_SingPost_010219_81.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost's Q3 profit up 15.6% to S$50.2m on one-time gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening