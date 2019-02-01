You are here
Gojek said to raise over US$1b in funding round led by Google, JD and Tencent
GOJEK announced on Friday the close of the initial portion of its ongoing series F round led by existing investors Google, JD and Tencent. Other participants include Mitsubishi Corporation and Provident Capital.
Industry sources said the amount raised amounted to over US$1 billion. This would value the company at between US$8 billion to US$10 billion.
Gojek said the funds raised will be used to increase its market penetration across its different businesses and strengthen its hand in South-east Asia, following its recent expansion to Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.
Following the Series F close, Gojek's founders will continue to maintain control over the decision-making and direction of the company.
It is also furthering its strategic partnership with JD.com’s Indonesia e-commerce joint venture, JD.id, and last mile delivery logistics joint venture, J-Express (JX).
The partnership will involve collaborations in payment solutions, marketing, and IT with JD.id, enabling the e-commerce platform to reach more Indonesian consumers.
While JX will work with Gojek's courier network to provide customers with nation-wide logistics coverage.