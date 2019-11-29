Gojek ties up with Trans-Cab for taxi-hailing after a year in Singapore

GOJEK is partnering Trans-Cab, Singapore’s second-largest taxi company, to give users access to more than 3,000 Trans-Cab taxi drivers via bookings on Gojek's ride-hailing platform.

Taxi-hailing is the second service to be rolled out by Gojek after exactly a year since the group launched ride-hailing services in Singapore. Taxi drivers will be able to fulfill private-hire trips on a flat-fare basis from December.

Trans-Cab chief executive officer Teo Kiang Ang said: "As part of the agreement, we are also exploring new joint benefits for Gojek driver-partners and Trans-Cab drivers, including preferential home electricity rates by Union Energy, the holding company of Trans-Cab and an energy provider in Singapore."

Gojek has so far recorded 30 million completed trips in Singapore, up from 10 million in June this year. Singapore is now Gojek’s second-largest transport market after Indonesia in terms of transaction value.

Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said during a media event that the company is looking at rolling out more transport services in 2020, including larger vehicle types and different transport offerings. It is also "deeply considering" other services, apart from transport, that are suitable in Singapore.

In Gojek's home market of Indonesia, the group boasts over 20 services including food and parcel delivery, on-demand lifestyle services and financial services.