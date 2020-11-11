Grab backs LinkAja in latest twist to e-wallet war against Gojek

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE fierce e-wallet war between Grab and Gojek in Indonesia has gone up a notch, with Grab gaining a stake in an Indonesian e-wallet backed by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
On Tuesday, Grab announced that it is leading a Series B round of up to US$100 million in...
