Grab backs LinkAja in latest twist to e-wallet war against Gojek

This is Grab's salvo against Gojek's GoPay; LinkAja is backed by state-owned enterprises
Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
photo6150111083466172887.jpg
photo6150111083466172887.jpg, by leecmei
A poster for LinkAja at a Jakarta mall.
PHOTO: MOMENTUM WORKS
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
THE fierce e-wallet war between Grab and Gojek in Indonesia has gone up a notch, with Grab gaining a stake in an Indonesian e-wallet backed by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

On Tuesday, Grab announced that it is leading a Series B round of up to US$100 million in...

grab
gojek
Indonesia
FinTech
