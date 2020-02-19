Grab, Chubb offer free Covid-19 insurance benefit to drivers, delivery workers

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab and insurer Chubb are teaming up to provide drivers and food delivery service providers with a free insurance benefit, effective Wednesday until March 19.

The Driver Care benefit will cover the Grab drivers and GrabFood delivery partners - who usually deliver by motorbike, bicycle or on foot - under the group prolonged medical leave insurance policy underwritten by Chubb.

If diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Grab drivers who have volunteered to take part in the GrabCare service will get a lump-sum payout of S$1,000, while the other drivers and delivery partners will receive S$500.

The joint initiative by Chubb and Grab follows other income-protection measures undertaken to help self-employed private-hire drivers as well as food delivery service providers affected by the virus situation.

Tom Duncan, Grab's head of insurance, said drivers and delivery workers will be able to access the additional insurance coverage immediately, without further actions required.

"We hope this will give them better peace of mind as they continue to provide their services," he added.