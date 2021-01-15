Grab faces tough digital bank fight as tech rivals muscle up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DESPITE fresh firepower valuing it at US$3 billion, Grab's fintech arm faces a tough fight in South-east Asia. This is particularly so since its tech rivals, Sea and Gojek, have scooped up stakes in Indonesian banks amid the consolidation of the country's financial services...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes