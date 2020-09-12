BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Grab fined S$10,000 for compromising the data of more than 21,000 individuals

Garage

Grab fined S$10,000 for compromising the data of more than 21,000 individuals

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_grab_120924.jpg
nz_grab_120924.jpg, by zahidahar
Singapore's privacy watchdog, in a decision paper made public on Thursday, disclosed that it fined ride-hailing firm GrabCar S$10,000 in July this year, after a 2019 update to its mobile app put the data of 21,541 drivers and passengers at risk of unauthorised access.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S privacy watchdog, in a decision paper made public on Thursday, disclosed that it fined ride-hailing firm GrabCar S$10,000 in July this year, after a 2019 update to its mobile app put the data of 21,541 drivers and passengers at risk of unauthorised access.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

grab
data privacy
Purchase this article