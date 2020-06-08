Grab launches B2B programme to help small businesses take digital route

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab on Monday launched a B2B (business-to-business) programme to help more small businesses in South-east Asia move online, digitalise and manage their businesses.

The Small Business Booster programme includes tools and initiatives that make digitalisation easier for small businesses; it also helps them to raise their visibility, and expects to roll out financial services for small businesses in the coming months.

The self-serve merchant platform, GrabMerchant, will be rolled out in phases from mid-June. It provides business owners a one-stop shop to optimise operations, view insights, purchase supplies at wholesale rates and create ads on its platform, Grab said in an online briefing.

Merchants do not need to pay for the usage of GrabMerchant platform.

The platform has also simplified the onboarding process for merchants. The process now requires at least three working days, but with GrabMerchant, food businesses will be able to build an online store, set up cashless payment options and be up and running on Grab in 24 hours.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said: “Covid-19 has accelerated change. We have seen dependency on online services grow exponentially almost overnight. This is spurring innovation in South-east Asia, but is also putting us at risk of a widening digital divide …They (small businesses) need to embrace technology and digitalise or risk falling further behind ... We will draw on our technology and reach to find new ways of doing business that can inclusively support everyone."

Its new programme also includes a feature to increase discoverability for businesses. Grab users will be able to view merchants near them through the "Nearby Merchants" widget on the Grab app, available from early Q3 this year. Businesses that sign up for this can also choose to push promotions to customers who are nearby.

These new features targeting merchants show an increased focus in expanding the platform beyond its core ride-hailing business, perhaps to capture ad spend and build a more robust ecosystem in areas which have seen increased traffic during Covid-19, such as food delivery.

Over 78,000 merchants were onboarded on to the Grab platform between March and April, it said.

Grab’s group managing director of operations, Russell Cohen, said more than half the company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) comes from non-transport related areas, which include the delivery of food and groceries. However, he did not elaborate on how the company will see this shift in the future, nor break down the segments that could drive greater profits for the firm.