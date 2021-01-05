BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Grab may face tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek and Tokopedia merge

Garage

Grab may face tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek and Tokopedia merge

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:00 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg chongkmc@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT @ClaudiaChongBT
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
5 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20201121_GRAB_4336498.jpg
BT_20201121_GRAB_4336498.jpg, by opub@dd
Grab may face a tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek and Tokopedia merge, said industry observers.
BT FILE PHOTO
Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:00 PM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg chongkmc@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT @ClaudiaChongBT
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
5 -min read
Listen to this article

GRAB'S battle to dominate Indonesia, a market widely seen as the crown jewel of South-east Asia, could grow tougher, now that rival Gojek is reportedly exploring a US$18 billion merger with e-commerce giant Tokopedia.

However, this does not imply a straightforward path to success for a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

grab
gojek
Tokopedia
M&A
Purchase this article